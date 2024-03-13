FS:SOLD- Boxed Core i9 12900K and bonus 2x TF- 120 RGB fans

jacuzz1
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 14, 2004
- Messages
- 7,276
SOLD: Like the title says, I have a Core i9 12900 for sale. I purchased it new in January of this year and it has been cooled by an AIO ever since. She idled at @ 26 c since I went to the Thermal grizzly retention plate (32c prior) . I ran stock 4.9 to the 5.1 boost and She runs around 1.28v @ 4900. Its been well taken care of with no issues whatsoever. I just got my hands on a 13900 K and so this little gem has to go. I am asking $275.00. PayPal F&F shipped to the lower 48. She is all boxed up and ready to go. i9 case sticker included from my 13900 box since my 12900 is on my case.
Heat is jacuzz1
Heat is jacuzz1
Last edited: