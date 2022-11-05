FS: [SoCal] Intel i7 12700k 12C/20T Processor

m3ta1head
Hey guys,
Up for grabs is a 4 month old 12700k, purchased new on 6/22/22. This chip was gently used at undervolted settings and never pushed hard or abused. This is an excellent chip that still holds its own against 13th gen. Comes like new in retail packaging.
Asking $250 local or $265 shipped CONUS. Location is in SoCal (91765). I greatly prefer local trades. Trader feedback is available here: https://www.heatware.com/u/47833/to
Thanks for looking, cheers!
