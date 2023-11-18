FS [SoCal-IE]: Gaming Laptops

I have the following gaming laptops for sale. I am located in SoCal (Yucaipa/Beaumont or Coachella Valley) and prefer a local meet, but not opposed to shipping. If you buy both, I'll give you a discount.
Asus ROG Zephyrus - Model: GX703H
- 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H
- 16GB DDR4
- 1TB nvme SSD
- RTX3060
- 17" WQHD IPS @ 165hz
No mods, never overclocked, no dead pixels. NO BOX, POWER BRICK and LAPTOP only. Sat most of its life on a desk and used by an elderly lady). Externally shows very minimal signs of wear with the exception of a white paint marker indicator near the charging port (done so my mom could find the charging port if needed)
Price: $750 shipped or $720 local
Lenovo Legion Y545 - Model: 81Q6
- 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H
- 16GB DDR4
- 512GB SSD / 1TB 2.5" HD
- GTX1660 Ti
- 15.6" FHD @ 60hz
Never overclocked, no dead pixels. Has missing screw for bottom plate (after installing 512Gb SSD) but otherwise no issues. NO BOX, POWER BRICK and LAPTOP only.
Price: $450 shipped or $420 local
Google Photos link
Heatware: jaysen34
I can take specific photos/videos of anything you'd like - it should be noted, I crossposted this on rr/hardwareswap and the HWS discord