FS: Server stuff - now with a picture - prices lowered!

I've got the following for sale!
Supermicro M11SDV-8C+-LN4F. NIB, only opened for testing. $600
Supermicro X10SDV-TLN4F. NIB, only opened for testing. $Sold
ASRock Rack X470D4U2-2T. NIB, only opened for testing. $325
64 GB (8x 8 GB) DDR4 Registered ECC 2400 RAM $Sold
4x Toshiba PX02SMF040 400GB 12 Gb/s SAS drives. Preferably sold as a set for $225. These will not work on a SATA port.
2x Xeon X5667 4C/8T CPU - sold as a set, $25
Xeon E5-1620v4 CPU $150
Samsung 4TB 860 EVO SSD, NIB. $sold
All prices are shipped.
