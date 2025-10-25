  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Sega Dreamcast Bundle.

merlin704

merlin704

The Great Procrastinator
2FA
Joined
Oct 4, 2001
Messages
14,047
As the title says, I have a Sega Dreamcast with 7 original games, 2 controllers, 1 gun-con, VMU, rumble pack and HDMI Adapter. Everything is in working order.

Little back story: My oldest daughter (9) is autistic but high-functioning. She focuses on collections and their completeness. She is into collecting all the Nintendo consoles. So I bought a box of consoles locally and among them was the Dreamcast. However, she is not interested in it.

Asking $150 shipped for everything you see below. Heatware under merlin704. I don't use it often but have been here since 2001 and have a ton of members who will vouch for me.
I accept CashApp or Paypal. Buyer's choice. :)

Games:
Shenmue
Sega GT
Street Fighter Alpha 3
Tony Hawk Pro Skater
Sega Smash Pack Vol. 1
Space Channel 5
Ecco The Dolphin: Defender of the Future.

1761401345136.png

1761401360885.png

1761401377298.png

1761401393636.png
 
