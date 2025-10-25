FS: Sega Dreamcast Bundle.

merlin704
As the title says, I have a Sega Dreamcast with 7 original games, 2 controllers, 1 gun-con, VMU, rumble pack and HDMI Adapter. Everything is in working order.
Little back story: My oldest daughter (9) is autistic but high-functioning. She focuses on collections and their completeness. She is into collecting all the Nintendo consoles. So I bought a box of consoles locally and among them was the Dreamcast. However, she is not interested in it.
Asking $150 shipped for everything you see below. Heatware under merlin704. I don't use it often but have been here since 2001 and have a ton of members who will vouch for me.
I accept CashApp or Paypal. Buyer's choice.
Games:
Shenmue
Sega GT
Street Fighter Alpha 3
Tony Hawk Pro Skater
Sega Smash Pack Vol. 1
Space Channel 5
Ecco The Dolphin: Defender of the Future.
