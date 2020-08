My Seasonic X1050, bought in June 2012, just cut out on me. I jumped it and it will not start, just clicks, fan starts for a second, then immediately stops. May be an easy fix, may be completely toast. I have not opened it up. I don't really want to mess with, but it may be worth someone's time to tinker and get it going. Comes with white cables. Asking $55 shipped to CONUS. If anyone is interested I can snap some pics. Thanks