FS: Sapphire RX 5700 (or trade for 2060)

FS: Sapphire Reference 5700, bought it from a user here, comes in retail box (box is a little worn). Card runs great.
$280 Shipped US48. Paypal.
Would also trade for RTX 2060
I run this card for gaming at 1875mhz @ 1075mv. At that clock the core runs in the high 60's low 70's, and the edge temp sits in the 80's.
The card can do upwards of 2000mhz but temps start to warm up and I don't like spinning the fan up super high. I keep it at 40% and it doesn't bother me
at all.
Let me know if you want me to run any benches.
Heat and OCN feedback in sig, must be reputable trader with heat and not a new account here.
