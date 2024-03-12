FS: Ryzen Full Computer System

pfpx24

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 23, 2005
Messages
454
Hey guys. Selling my system . Here are the specs.

Corsair 4000d white case
Corsair white led fans (6 case fans)
Gigabyte b650m d3hp motherboard
Gskill trident neo z5 64GB DDR5 6000
Ryzen 5 7600 CPU
Deep cool AK400 White
EVGA GeForce RTX 3060Ti 8GB GDDR6
EVGA 850W BQ Semi Modular PSU
Bluetooth Wi-Fi card
8TB HGST SATA mechanical hard drive
512 GB PCIe 4.0 nvme hard drive
Boyi “joker” mechanical keyboard
Corsair “knightsword” RGB USB gaming mouse
Windows 11 Pro

Everything in new condition. Selling to get a laptop. $600 shipped. I accept PayPal.
 

