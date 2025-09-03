  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Ryzen 9 7950x

E

egyteam

Selling a slightly used 7950x
Used for 4 months and then I upgraded to 9800X3D and since then it has been in the box.
Looking for $385 paypal.
Will ship free international shipping.
Heatware: egyteam
 

