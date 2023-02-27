Fs: ryzen 9 7950x, 32gb, motherboard, and case - $700

*PRICE DROP* $725 shipped

Parting with my RTX 3090 FE. I bought it used several months ago and it has worked flawlessly. The previous owner repadded it and temps have never been a problem. Little bit dusty, but I blow it out every few months. Works great for anything you throw at it. Comes with power adapter and original box.



$190 shipped: Lenovo L28u-30 28" UHD IPS 4K Monitor SOLD

$200 shipped: DJI RSC2 gimbal

$60 shipped: blackmagic design intensity pro 1080p capture card

Items are used. Prices are PP F&FSelling my desktop parts since I decided to go mobile!$700 shipped - not getting cheaper than that!Ryzen 7950x combo. Includes cpu, motherboard, ram, and case.Amd ryzen 9 7950xgigabyte b650m aorus ax matx motherboard32gb of gskill ddr5 6000 memory (wouldn't run expo out of the box, ran at 5600 no problem)Asus ap201 case+$120 for a Samsung 2tb 980 pro (latest firmware)+$100 for a 2tb 970 evo (latest firmware)also have:$100 shipped - Samsung Chromebook 4+ 15.6 inch 64GB Intel Celeron 1.10GHz 6GB Chromebook. Used in good working condition with some signs of use. Some scratches and scuffs as shown, and one small hairline crack in the bezel around the screen. Some scratches on the edge of the lid as well.