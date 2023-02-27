Fs: $600 Sony ZV-E10 camera, Thermalright CPU Cooler, and more

heatware under mnewxcvheatware, ebay feedback here. *YOU* must also have verified feedback. (((I have 2FA enabled))) Items are used. Prices are PP F&F. Shipped prices are US48.

$600 shipped - Sony ZV-E10 camera with 16-50 kit lens. Used in good condition. Shutter count is 11, was used mostly for video stuff. Retail is about $800. I will probably throw it on ebay but I thought I'd try here first.

$40 shipped - Thermalright Silver Arrow T8 CPU Cooler

Sold $380 shipped - (pics coming tomorrow) Gigabyte RTX 3080 10GB pulled from aorus gaming box (EGPU) enclosure with proprietary AIO cooler/240mm rad. The egpu mainboard failed, so I removed this card and planned to use it in the matx case below with the rad mounted to the floor of the case, but ended up going a different route. The tubes on the AIO are very short so creativity may be needed to use this card, but it is a standard gigabyte 3080 pcb as far as I can tell (like the eagle or gaming oc), so if you wanted to do custom water cooling, blocks should fit. Alternatively, some people have modded the AIO with longer tubes to run it more traditionally. I have an i/o shield for the card arriving in the mail in the next few days which will be included.

$70 shipped - ASUS AP201 matx case

$80 shipped - EVGA 1200W P2 power supply

$15 shipped - 8GB DDR4 laptop RAM

$40 shipped - 2x Clarion VMA5693 headrest monitors. Thought these would make a cool case mod but never ended up using them. New in box from the pimp my ride era.

$15 shipped - 8GB DDR4 desktop RAM

$40 shipped - B450 ITX motherboard/test bench with heatsink. ITX motherboard with damaged USB 3.0 front panel connector as shown. Tried to fix but couldn't desolder and remove the pins to install a new connector. Selling with the test bench style frame that allows you to install an atx psu and graphics card without a case. PCIE retention clip missing. I believe it has a BIOS that supports 5000 series but I cannot remember.

$90 for a 2tb 970 evo (latest firmware)

Model Name, Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 2TB
Serial Number, S59CNM0R842492N
Drive Type, NVMe
Result,Byte End,Byte Start,Description,Raw Data,Status
,0,0,Critical Warning,0,OK
,2,1,Temperature (K),312,OK
,3,3,Available Spare,100,OK
,4,4,Available Spare Threshold,10,OK
,5,5,Percentage Used,0,OK
,47,32,Data Units Read,39417001,OK
,63,48,Data Units Written,26304941,OK
,79,64,Host Read Commands,529252246,OK
,95,80,Host Write Commands,113027888,OK
,111,96,Controller Busy Time,872,OK
,127,112,Power Cycles,10001,OK
,143,128,Power On Hours,905,OK
,159,144,Unsafe Shutdowns,58,OK
,175,160,Media Errors,0,OK
,191,176,Number of Error Information Log Entries,7584,OK
,195,192,Warning Composite Temperature Time,0,OK
,199,196,Critical Composite Temperature Time,0,OK
,201,200,Temperature Sensor 1,312,OK
,203,202,Temperature Sensor 2,320,OK
,205,204,Temperature Sensor 3,0,OK
,207,206,Temperature Sensor 4,0,OK
,209,208,Temperature Sensor 5,0,OK
,211,210,Temperature Sensor 6,0,OK
,213,212,Temperature Sensor 7,0,OK
,215,214,Temperature Sensor 8,0,OK
Click to expand...



SOLD $700 shipped - not getting cheaper than that!
Ryzen 7950x combo. Includes cpu, motherboard, ram.
Amd ryzen 9 7950x
gigabyte b650m aorus ax matx motherboard
32gb of gskill ddr5 6000 memory (wouldn't run expo out of the box, ran at 5600 no problem)
$160 shipped - evga rtx 3050. Was using it as a temporary card before an upgrade.
$90 shipped - Samsung Chromebook 4+ 15.6 inch 64GB Intel Celeron 1.10GHz 6GB Chromebook. Used in good working condition with some signs of use. Some scratches and scuffs as shown, and one small hairline crack in the bezel around the screen. Some scratches on the edge of the lid as well.
$100 for a Samsung 2tb 980 pro (latest firmware)
*PRICE DROP* $725 shipped Parting with my RTX 3090 FE. I bought it used several months ago and it has worked flawlessly. The previous owner repadded it and temps have never been a problem. Little bit dusty, but I blow it out every few months. Works great for anything you throw at it. Comes with power adapter and original box.
$190 shipped: Lenovo L28u-30 28" UHD IPS 4K Monitor SOLD
$200 shipped: DJI RSC2 gimbal
$60 shipped: blackmagic design intensity pro 1080p capture card
 

I get paid on Friday morning and will buy this. Can I get dibs till then? If not I understand. I use cashapp or venmo.

I am on linkedin as nicholas brennan and work in the tech sector here in MA state. You can check me out. I am 120% legit. I just sold a 3080 on here two weeks ago. I can give you my cell phone number which is my home number also if you'd like to voice chat.
 
Yeeeeep I bought that RTX 3090, and I'm darn glad I did!
Can't wait to test it out and see what it can do.

That 4K display looks nice too.
 
atp1916 said:
3090 == 4080, suprised too. GLWS mate.

Good seller here folks, cheers
Click to expand...
Now that the card is sold - I have never heard anyone claim that the RTX 3090 is the same (performance-wise) as the RTX 4080. I had to double check to make sure that I am crazy. Turns out the RTX 4080 is generally faster by a minimum of 10%, way more at 4K. It's closer than I thought. I guess you get more VRAM...but otherwise yeah for that price it is hella awesome in comparison.

Free bump.
 
sk3tch said:
Now that the card is sold - I have never heard anyone claim that the RTX 3090 is the same (performance-wise) as the RTX 4080. I had to double check to make sure that I am crazy. Turns out the RTX 4080 is generally faster by a minimum of 10%, way more at 4K. It's closer than I thought. I guess you get more VRAM...but otherwise yeah for that price it is hella awesome in comparison.

Free bump.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I'm all about that VRAM, so the RTX 3090 was EXACTLY what I wanted, and not even the Ti version either. (For budget reasons.)
 
I have this monitor... use it daily for work, it's a great 4K monitor. I was actually surprised at the quality of the screws supplied for the VESA mounting (thumbscrews). They look and feel pretty nice.
 
Is the Samsung 2tb 980 pro for sale or is it only as part of the PC bundle deal?
 
Nice deal on a 3080, if I had any feedback more recently than a year ago I would be tempted to snatch it up.

That said, I'm guessing you could use a GPU riser mount to make it work to get the rad closer to an "exit" on the case.
 
Pics of the 3080 added!

Here it is mocked up in the matx case I'm selling:
 

Hell of a deal on that 3080. Legit seller here, bought from him before.

If i had slots in my mining fleet, this card would have been gone weeks ago :LOL:
 
