FS: Ryzen 7700

next-Jin

next-Jin

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 29, 2006
Messages
7,229
Bought the 7800X3D so selling the 7700, it’s a great CPU imo but I’m stupid and wanted 0 to 5% at 4k.

Ryzen 7700 - 280 friends and family PayPal or 290 normal PayPal. Price includes shipping.

Prefer guys who’ve been here awhile or folks with Heat.

Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/76399/to
 

Attachments

  • D490CB51-6049-4D84-98E9-43C60EDE9581.jpeg
    D490CB51-6049-4D84-98E9-43C60EDE9581.jpeg
    652.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 62C9C673-5FB3-4A83-9A81-593E4C84BE41.jpeg
    62C9C673-5FB3-4A83-9A81-593E4C84BE41.jpeg
    460.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 956577BE-4CEB-492B-B5C7-4E40D10DF88E.jpeg
    956577BE-4CEB-492B-B5C7-4E40D10DF88E.jpeg
    665.7 KB · Views: 0
  • C22B632C-A79F-4524-AD73-4C5066A7AB65.jpeg
    C22B632C-A79F-4524-AD73-4C5066A7AB65.jpeg
    535.3 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top