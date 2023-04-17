FS: Ryzen 7700

next-Jin
Bought the 7800X3D so selling the 7700, it’s a great CPU imo but I’m stupid and wanted 0 to 5% at 4k.
Ryzen 7700 - 280 friends and family PayPal or 290 normal PayPal. Price includes shipping.
Prefer guys who’ve been here awhile or folks with Heat.
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/76399/to
