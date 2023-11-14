FS: Ryzen 7 5800X

Upgraded to a 5800X3D to help in Cyberpunk 2077 at 5120x1440. (actually gained 5 FPS, go figure)
CPU ships in original packaging, I don't know where the little Ryzen sticker went so it is missing that. CPU was under an AIO its entire life and had a minor OC applied.
Asking $150 shipped CONUS.
Heatware under 'saedrin' - all positive
CPU ships in original packaging, I don't know where the little Ryzen sticker went so it is missing that. CPU was under an AIO its entire life and had a minor OC applied.
Asking $150 shipped CONUS.
Heatware under 'saedrin' - all positive