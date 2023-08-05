FS: Ryzen 5900X - Steamdeck

Bankie
5900X - $250 OBO shipped. Underwater it's entire life. Used for about a year until I side-graded to a 5800x3D.
Steamdeck - $500 shipped. 64GB model bought brand new this March/April and is in like new condition except for a slight marring on the right side where the case was split to swap out the SSD (it's amazing how dusty my phone camera makes it look). 1TB SSD, 512GB Sandisk Extreme SD Card, JSAUX glass screen protector applied. Comes with charger, case, and dock.
