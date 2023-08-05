FS: Ryzen 5900X - Steamdeck

Jul 27, 2004
2,340
5900X - $250 OBO shipped. Underwater it's entire life. Used for about a year until I side-graded to a 5800x3D.

1691207974727.png
1691208042964.png



Steamdeck - $500 shipped. 64GB model bought brand new this March/April and is in like new condition except for a slight marring on the right side where the case was split to swap out the SSD (it's amazing how dusty my phone camera makes it look). 1TB SSD, 512GB Sandisk Extreme SD Card, JSAUX glass screen protector applied. Comes with charger, case, and dock.
1000000601.jpg
IMG20230906235529~2.jpg
IMG20230906235933~2.jpg
IMG20230906235947~2.jpg
IMG20230906235752~2.jpg
 
