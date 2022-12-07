FS Ryzen 3900x Combo, 32GB Sticks of ECC DDR3

Selling my Ryzen 3900x combo. This has been used as a database server and hasn't even seen any gaming. it includes:



Ryzen 3900x

Asus x570 Steel Legend motherboard (nearly new)

128GB Samsung DDR4 3200 dressed up in Corsair Vengeance heat spreaders (M378A4G43AB2CWE not b-die but very good RAM)

Factory AMD Wraith Heatsink



Looking to get $675 shipped I accept lots of different forms of payment.



I also have 512GB worth of 32GB ECC DDR3 RAM sticks. Samsung, hardly used. $35 shipped each. Can do bulk discounts.



Selling all of this because I'm moving to an Epyc server