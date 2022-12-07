FS Ryzen 3900x Combo, 32GB Sticks of ECC DDR3

pillagenburn

pillagenburn

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2006
Messages
1,255
Selling my Ryzen 3900x combo. This has been used as a database server and hasn't even seen any gaming. it includes:

Ryzen 3900x
Asus x570 Steel Legend motherboard (nearly new)
128GB Samsung DDR4 3200 dressed up in Corsair Vengeance heat spreaders (M378A4G43AB2CWE not b-die but very good RAM)
Factory AMD Wraith Heatsink

Looking to get $675 shipped I accept lots of different forms of payment.

I also have 512GB worth of 32GB ECC DDR3 RAM sticks. Samsung, hardly used. $35 shipped each. Can do bulk discounts.

Selling all of this because I'm moving to an Epyc server
 
