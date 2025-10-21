  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: RTX 4090 Founders Edition

Up for sale is a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition in excellent condition. I recently upgraded to the 5000 series so this GPU is no longer needed. This card was originally purchased from Best Buy.

Price is $2,000 via PayPal. I'll take care of all fees & shipping and it will invoice the buyer once agreed upon.

Here are additional details:

  • ✅ No audible coil whine or if there is my fans drowned it out.
  • ✅ Never overclocked – lightly undervolted
  • ✅ Functioned flawlessly for all my needs
  • ✅ I was the only owner
  • ✅ Smoke-free home
  • ✅ Comes with original packaging.
  • ✅ Will include a Cable Mod power cable RT Series (compatible with Seasonic and Asus PSUs) if interested.
This is a well cared for card.

Shipping & Terms:

  • 📦 Ships to Lower 48 states only.
  • 🛡️ Signature required on delivery
  • 🚚 Shipped via UPS Ground (shipping cost included in final sale price)
Feel free to message me with any questions!
 

Good card! A piece of advice, you maye want to sell it on ebay and you'll most likely get above the $2k you're asking for.
 
Hey Cobra! Thanks man, yea it's listed on eBay for $2250. I brought the price down because I like to offer [H] members a bit of a discount when possible.
 
