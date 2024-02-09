FS: RTX 2060 (SOLD)

CraptacularOne
Greetings again, today I have for sale a ASUS RTX 2060 Dual EVO. It's in great shape, works perfectly and spent it's whole time as a gaming/HTPC card. Never mined on or abused and runs cool and quiet. It's a fantastic 1080p high settings gaming card and will still play all the latest and greatest games without issue.
exact card here:
https://www.asus.com/us/motherboards-components/graphics-cards/dual/dual-rtx2060-6g-evo/
$125 shipped in conUS
I accept PayPal F&F
HEAT is 198-0
https://www.heatware.com/u/53474/to
