FS: Ring Floodlight & Nintendo Switch

We have a switch that my son rarely plays with anymore. He is more into xbox these days

Bundle details
Switch 32GB
256GB SD Card
Mario Odyssey
Mario Cart 8
Pokemon Lets go
Mario Maker 2
Yoshi's Crafted World
Kirby
Luigi's Mansion 3

Red and Blue Joy Cons
Black Pro Controller
Poke Ball
Satisfye Switch grip
Carrying Case
Screen Cover

I also have a NIB hard-wired, black, Ring floodlight that I need to unload.The rest of my cameras are white and I missed the Amazon return window.
185.00 shipped.
 
I will not part out this bundle.

I will however, sell you any item on the list for 500.00 and give you the rest for free. You're welcome.
 
