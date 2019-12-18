FS Remnants of Project Red 1080FTW's in sli/blocked, 6700K, MVIIIF, Custom powdercoated 540 Air, etc

Will be adding more items as I get around to it so check back for more goods. There is a potential partially complete build listed within these items minus fittings, tubing, pump, res, fans, and drives.

Gallery that has many photos of the build and parts

TRANSFER OWNERSHIP AND THE EXTENDED WARRANTY GOES AWAY THIS IS NOTED IN THE DESCRIPTION OF OWNERSHIP TRANSFER ON EVGA. I WILL ASSIST WITH ANY FUTURE WARRANTY NEEDS IF YOU DON'T TRANSFER OWNERSHIP ANY SHIPPING COSTS OR OTHERWISE WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.

I CAN'T STRESS THIS ENOUGH IF YOU WANT THE EXTENDED WARRANTY OF NEARLY 7 YEARS ON THE KR MODEL CARD YOU CANNOT TRANSFER THE OWNERSHIP. I WILL ASSIST YOU WITH ANY FUTURE RMA NEEDS IF YOU EVEN HAVE ANY.

-RX

$1,000 SHIPPED Don't have 1 slot spacing drop the price to $930 SHIPPED and get cards/blocks only