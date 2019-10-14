FS GTX 1080 FTW W/ EK block, Custom powdercoated 540 Air, and 16 x Bitspower 12mm matte black multi-link fittings

Well the time has come for me to decommission Project Red and move onto another case. With that said I've also changed over many parts from Project Red including mobo,cpu, ram, rad, and gpu's so this is what remains from the change over I'm currently going through.
For any local deals I'm located in DFW more specifically Arlington.
Heat=121+
Ebay=935+
HWS=13+
Will be adding more items as I get around to it so check back for more goods.
Gallery that has many photos of the build and parts
Can unbox things and provide Timestamp photos if needed although I think the substantial reps above speak for my not being a scammer and being on here what 12+ years now. LOL
1. EVGA GTX 1080 FTW w/EK block and backplate Gallery
The card is a RX model refurbished card I purchased from someone else with block/pb installed. They neglected to properly package it and had the stock bp flipped over and against the mounting side of the stock heatsink with nothing between them. Therefore there is some denting/scratching to the stock backplate. I also can't tell you if all the stock screws were included. With that said they also didn't properly protect the block side of the card so it also has some scratching in the Acetal as pictured.
I should mention that I've only ran distilled with PT Nuke and the block has just been flushed not taken apart. That is up to the future owner if they wish to pull them apart. I currently have painters tape over the ports just in case there is any remaining fluid even though it has been sitting since late August. Unfortunately I only have two benchmarks from Timespy. I wasn't aware when I started benching some 2070's for my daily that 3dmark only keeps so many records now. The photo I have was the only remaining ones and the system has been torn down since August.
What is included:
1. EVGA GTX 1080 FTW (08G-P4-6286-RX) Purchased August 2018 second hand. Comes with stock heatsink/backplate unsure if previous owner even used it. They didn't properly package and protect it so the backplate is scratched, scuffed, and dinged. May not have all heatsink screws. REFURBISHED HAS NO WARRANTY
2. EK-FC1080 GTX FTW Acetel+Nickel came installed on the RX card. Previous owner neglected to package properly and has some scratches on the block side as pictured (bottom card)
3. EK-FC1080 GTX FTW Backplate Black came installed on the RX card.
Local DFW $400
$425 SHIPPED
2. Custom Corsair Carbide Air 540 Powder coated and painted for red, white, and black theme w/ DEMCiflex filter kit and NZXT 5050 RGB Strips from a HUE 1 Gallery
The case is complete with all the retail screws I believe and retail packaging. The motherboard tray and pci slot covers have $150 worth of powder coating work. The fan grills in the top and front had to be painted instead of powder coating due to the fit tolerance of the plastic panels. They never would have gone back on the panels if they were powder coated. The case has been re-assembled with white rivets to match the theme.
I originally had dual MCP355's housed in the psu compartment (holes are drilled to do so) I then changed to a single loop and had an EK Revo 100 mounted above the ssd cage that was fed with the fill port in the top panel. You just need a G1/4 90 for the fill port and another for the top of a Revo if that is how you wish to run yours. The stock Revo mount will mount to the rear grill panel. The case is setup for tubing to pass through either compartment externally and all but one cutout has grommets. It wouldn't hurt for the grommets to be replaced (a couple dollars) as they are showing their age.
There are some stray normal use marks here and there on the case along with some scratching on the front 3.5 rail from fitting fitament to the UT60 360MM I had installed in front. (both are pictured)
Case also comes with a complete DEMCiflex filter kit. This kit is wonderful at cutting back on the dust. Kit costs $79.70 shipped from Performance-PCS. The NZXT 5050 RGB strips are siliconed to the chassis in the main compartment due to the 3M adhesive being trash. Should easily peel off if you don't want them. I can also include a brand new NZXT 5050 RGB roll as I've moved onto Corsair strips if wanted.
I've got a ton of photos of this case over the years through hardware changes so if there are more photos your wanting just hit me up.
Local DFW $180
$210 SHIPPED
3. Bitspower G1/4 Matte Black Multi-Link Adapters for 12mm OD tubing x16 Gallery
Received these with a bunch of other BP adapters from a shop that was closing up after 15 years and have no use for them. They are brand new out of package (2 are in opened package) model BP-MBWP-C47 total of 16 individual fittings. Some may have a bit of finish removed as they were shipping in a zip lock bag together with a bunch of other fittings. Can take more pictures if needed. Retail is $104.42 shipped.
Local DFW $75
$80 SHIPPED
Last edited: