FS: Razer Blade 15 2019 w/Optical Keys

    This unit is brand new in box. It is the late 2019 Razer Blade 15 with the Optical Keys. I had a project get canceled so looking to sell this unit. Here is the following specs:


    Technical Details

    Screen Size 15.6 inches
    Max Screen Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
    Processor 4.6 GHz Core i7 Family
    RAM 16 GB DDR4
    Memory Speed 2667 MHz
    Hard Drive Flash Memory Solid State
    Chipset Brand NVIDIA
    Card Description Dedicated RTX 2070
    Graphics Card Ram Size 8 GB
    Wireless Type Bluetooth, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
    Number of USB 3.0 Ports 2
    Brand Name Razer
    Series Blade 15
    Hardware Platform PC
    Operating System Windows 10
    Item Weight 4.26 pounds
    Product Dimensions 14 x 0.8 x 9.2 inches
    Item Dimensions L x W x H 13.98 x 0.78 x 9.25 inches
    Processor Brand Intel
    Processor Count 6
    Computer Memory Type DDR4 SDRAM
    Flash Memory Size 16.00
    Hard Drive Interface Solid State
    Hard Drive Rotational Speed 0.1 RPM
    Optical Drive Type No Optical Drive
    Batteries 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)


    I am looking to get $2250 shipped or best offer for it.

    Here is my heatware:

    https://www.heatware.com/u/1775/to
     
