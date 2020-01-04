FS: Razer Blade 15 2019 w/Optical Keys

This unit is brand new in box. It is the late 2019 Razer Blade 15 with the Optical Keys. I had a project get canceled so looking to sell this unit. Here is the following specs: Technical Details Screen Size 15.6 inches Max Screen Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Processor 4.6 GHz Core i7 Family RAM 16 GB DDR4 Memory Speed 2667 MHz Hard Drive Flash Memory Solid State Chipset Brand NVIDIA Card Description Dedicated RTX 2070 Graphics Card Ram Size 8 GB Wireless Type Bluetooth, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Number of USB 3.0 Ports 2 Brand Name Razer Series Blade 15 Hardware Platform PC Operating System Windows 10 Item Weight 4.26 pounds Product Dimensions 14 x 0.8 x 9.2 inches Item Dimensions L x W x H 13.98 x 0.78 x 9.25 inches Processor Brand Intel Processor Count 6 Computer Memory Type DDR4 SDRAM Flash Memory Size 16.00 Hard Drive Interface Solid State Hard Drive Rotational Speed 0.1 RPM Optical Drive Type No Optical Drive Batteries 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included) I am looking to get $2250 shipped or best offer for it. Here is my heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/1775/to