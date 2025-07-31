FS: Random Stuff

M1 Mac mini - M1 processor, 8GB Ram and 512GB storage. In like new condition. Comes with power cable.



Asking 300obo



2nd Generation 11” iPad Pro. 128gb. Comes with Apple Keyboard and running iOS26 beta. (Can install iOS18 as well if you like). iPad is in like new condition and the cover/keyboard is also in great shape but does have a small dent on the back. I can also throw in an Apple Pencil but it IS engraved with my name lol



Asking 500obo for everything



OG Nintendo switch. It’s hacked and, AFAIK, not banned from Nintendo online if you want that ability. Comes with dark souls, two docks w/charging cables, 1 set of original joycons and two extra 3rd party controllers from Ali and a carrying case. Also comes with a skull candy grip case to make it more comfortable for those of us with larger hands.



Asking 250obo for everything.



I’m open to offers. Hit me up if you’re interested. Also have perfect Heatware. Will add more stuff and pictures to this post as I find it.