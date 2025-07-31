  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Random Stuff

dr.stevil

dr.stevil

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Sep 26, 2008
Messages
9,285
M1 Mac mini - M1 processor, 8GB Ram and 512GB storage. In like new condition. Comes with power cable.

Asking 300obo

2nd Generation 11” iPad Pro. 128gb. Comes with Apple Keyboard and running iOS26 beta. (Can install iOS18 as well if you like). iPad is in like new condition and the cover/keyboard is also in great shape but does have a small dent on the back. I can also throw in an Apple Pencil but it IS engraved with my name lol

Asking 500obo for everything

OG Nintendo switch. It’s hacked and, AFAIK, not banned from Nintendo online if you want that ability. Comes with dark souls, two docks w/charging cables, 1 set of original joycons and two extra 3rd party controllers from Ali and a carrying case. Also comes with a skull candy grip case to make it more comfortable for those of us with larger hands.

Asking 250obo for everything.

I’m open to offers. Hit me up if you’re interested. Also have perfect Heatware. Will add more stuff and pictures to this post as I find it.
 
