  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: RAM, PSU

gs274

gs274

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jul 5, 2005
Messages
1,453
For Sale: New, Factory Sealed

MSI A1250GS 80+ Gold power supply
$200 shipped (see below)
77791758806__38D48FBC-71CE-4F5F-8B6F-D68D926335C6.jpeg
77791756705__4DD646C9-BA64-4927-B8FE-8B07477F30CC.jpeg


G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo 64GB (2x32GB) DDR5-6000 EXPO RAM. F5-6000J3238G32GX2-TZ5NR
$175 shipped (see below)
IMG_5303.jpeg
IMG_5304.jpeg

Shipped with basic insurance to continuous 48 states only, Paypal verified address only. Reasonable offers considered!
Must have heatware
My Heat
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top