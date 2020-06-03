FS: Radeon VII, ASUS G502DU - Ryzen 7 + 1660TI Gaming Laptop

All,Have a Radeon VII I recently replaced - great condition, bought Jan 2020. I did the washer mod to it - lowered temperatures about 8 degrees. $400 shipped USASUS G502DU - Great 15.6 Gaming laptop with beastly gaming performance, still in great condition - $700 shipped USBought mid-June 2019Replaced wireless card and SSD with Samsung 970 EVO 500 GBheatware under blaitarch