FS: Radeon VII, ASUS G502DU - Ryzen 7 + 1660TI Gaming Laptop

All,
Have a Radeon VII I recently replaced - great condition, bought Jan 2020. I did the washer mod to it - lowered temperatures about 8 degrees. $400 shipped US
ASUS G502DU - Great 15.6 Gaming laptop with beastly gaming performance, still in great condition - $700 shipped US
Bought mid-June 2019
Replaced wireless card and SSD with Samsung 970 EVO 500 GB
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-r...etalic-hairline-black/6335912.p?skuId=6335912
heatware under blaitarch
