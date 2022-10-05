FS: Rad VII-Used

S

skline00

May 23, 2012
280
For Sale:
Used AsRock Radeon VII. Bought new from Newegg and had it under water with an EK waterblock until I replaced it with a 6800.

Put the original cooler back on with new ThermalGrizzly thermal pad. Runs great.

$425.00 plus $20.00 shipping to Continental US.

Paypal preferred
 
