FS: Qnap, 4tb HDD Ssd,Ram.....

    for sale i have a few items. all items prices shipped unless otherwise noted, paypal only.

    Qnap NAS T-453a 8GB Ram works fine i switched over to a different nas some tiome ago just never got this one sold. $200

    4x 4TB Westen digital RED NAsware 3.0 drives model # wd40EFRX-68Wt0n0 $60ea

    1x Hynix 4GB DDR3 Sodimm 12800 $5
    1x crucial 4GB DDR4 2133 $7
    1x Crucial 8GB DDR4 2133 $10

    1x WD Blue 240GB SSD $21
    1x KIngston 240GB SSD $21
    1xsamsing 250GB SSD $21

    1x Dell DC S3610 200gb Enterpise SSD $50
    2x 64GB Crucial SSD $10 ea

    2x Intel Optane Memory 16GB $??
     
