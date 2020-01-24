FS: Macbook air, Ssd,Ram,HD650

for sale i have a few items. all items prices shipped unless otherwise noted, paypal only.



Sunnhiser HD650 headphones, the gold standard of moderately priced headphones looking for $180

comes with inner box no outer box and stock cables. pads are in ok condition, i would rate 8/10



sonicwall tz300, still sealed in bag, no box, not registered no sub services $100



macbook air 2011 will not charge the battery or boot on power. otherwise was in ok condition, marked up a bit cosmetically

$100 shipped comes with brand new wall charger



Intel 330 120gb SSD $15

7x Crucial ballistix DDR3 1333 ram $8 ea

1x Hynix 4GB DDR3 Sodimm 12800 $5

1x crucial 4GB DDR4 2133 $7

1x Crucial 8GB DDR4 2133 $10

1x samsung 8GB DDR4 2666 ram $12

3x Dell DC S3610 200gb Enterprise SSD $50

2x 64GB Crucial SSD $10 ea

2x Intel Optane Memory 16GB $??