FS: Powercolor 7900 XTX Red Devil Limited Edition

Powercolor 7900 XTX Red Devil Limited Edition.
I bought on release day and used it for about 1 month but I am selling due to water block availability. My case is not ideal for an air cooled card.
Comes in retail box and all accessories with Microcenter receipt.
$1250 shipped
(will not respond to low balls, slightly negotiable)
Heatware: Nirad9er
Please share your Heat when you PM me
Will sell local if you're within a reasonable distance to Canton, MI 48188
I prefer Zelle, Cashapp, Venmo.
Will do Paypal with +$25 of agreed price.
I bought on release day and used it for about 1 month but I am selling due to water block availability. My case is not ideal for an air cooled card.
Comes in retail box and all accessories with Microcenter receipt.
$1250 shipped
(will not respond to low balls, slightly negotiable)
Heatware: Nirad9er
Please share your Heat when you PM me
Will sell local if you're within a reasonable distance to Canton, MI 48188
I prefer Zelle, Cashapp, Venmo.
Will do Paypal with +$25 of agreed price.