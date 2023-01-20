FS: Powercolor 7900 XTX Red Devil Limited Edition

N

Nirad9er

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2004
Messages
2,863
Powercolor 7900 XTX Red Devil Limited Edition.

I bought on release day and used it for about 1 month but I am selling due to water block availability. My case is not ideal for an air cooled card.

Comes in retail box and all accessories with Microcenter receipt.

$1250 shipped
(will not respond to low balls, slightly negotiable)

Heatware: Nirad9er
Please share your Heat when you PM me

Will sell local if you're within a reasonable distance to Canton, MI 48188

I prefer Zelle, Cashapp, Venmo.
Will do Paypal with +$25 of agreed price.

PXL_20230115_134140558.jpg
 
