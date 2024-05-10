FS Pny Tri fan 3090

$625 shipped conus

I have a PNY Tri fan 3090. Using the MSI afterburner to do the undervolting. I use 1905 as my max clock Mem is 10134 max. Stays around 70C under load and runs pretty quietly.

Has a bit of wear and tear from installation but nothing that affects anything unless you are looking for a pristine model. No retail box.

Selling for $1500 on amazon currently lol

https://www.amazon.com/PNY-GeForce-Gaming-EPIC-X-Graphics/dp/B08HBQWBHH?th=1

Got a good deal on a 4080 so yeah.

https://www.heatware.com/u/34797/to
 
