FS/FT/OBO Pny Tri fan 3090 $525

$625 shipped conus
I have a PNY Tri fan 3090. Using the MSI afterburner to do the undervolting. I use 1905 as my max clock Mem is 10134 max. Stays around 70C under load and runs pretty quietly.
Has a bit of wear and tear from installation but nothing that affects anything unless you are looking for a pristine model. No retail box.
Selling for $1500 on amazon currently lol
https://www.amazon.com/PNY-GeForce-Gaming-EPIC-X-Graphics/dp/B08HBQWBHH?th=1
Got a good deal on a 4080 so yeah.
https://www.heatware.com/u/34797/to
