FS: PNY Quadro P2000 VCQP2000

I have a very lightly used PNY Quadro P2000 VCQP2000 that was in a CAD workstation in a clean environment. Never been used for mining and has low hours used. No retail box, it will just be the bare card.
Looking for $325.00 shipped USPS with tracking.
Link to specs https://www.newegg.com/pny-vcqp2000-pb/p/N82E16814133644
Heatware is in my signature, this is cross posted on r/hardwareswap hence my name on the post its
