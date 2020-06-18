FS: PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB bundle - Excellent condition

I'm selling my PlayStation 4 Pro, with new consoles coming this Holiday season and the fact that I'm not playing hardly at all right now, I decided I will sell it and review things in the coming future. Originally purchased 4/8/18 from Gamestop, I still have the original receipt. This PS4 is adult owned in a non-smoking environment, and has been lightly used. It's probably averaged 2-4 hours of gameplay or media viewing each week and there were plenty of periods for a chain of months where it wasn't used at all. The controller is also only about 3 months old, I bought a new one because the original controller had an issue where one of the thumbsticks were registering inputs on its own. There are no scratches or imperfections of any kind, it's just set in a well ventilated stand it's whole lifespan, and was dusted and wiped down every 1-2 months or so. I take very good care of my electronics. There have never been any software issues or any problems with this PS4.I am selling the games with them, because with shipping costs it would not be profitable for me to part the games out considering how cheap some of the titles are, so please don't ask to sell the console without the games. Lots of the games are being thrown in as freebies anyways because I really don't know what else to do with them and I no longer live near a game stop or any place to trade them in for the 13 cents some of them would go for anyways.. so do as you wish with them.What's included:+ PS4 Pro 1TB+ Original box and packaging w/ receipt (if you want it)+ Power cable+ Brand new, unused high speed HDMI cable+ Micro USB cable for charging the controller+ 1 DS4 controllerGames list:- Overwatch: Origins Edition (code already used)- Diablo 3: Ultimate Evil Edition- Megaman X Legacy Collection 1+2- Grand Theft Auto V- Watch Dogs 1- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare- Call of Duty: GhostsAsking $400 shipped and insured, USPS priority mail. Signature confirmation will be required. Not looking for any trades at this time, low ball offers will be ignored.Please let me know if you have any questions. Thanks for viewing.