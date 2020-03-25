FS: - PC Parts - Few Non-PC

Few things I'm trying to clear out-



PC MISC:



1. Gigabyte GA-EP35-DS3R LGA775 Motherboard/Intel E6850 Processor/4 GB PNY DDR2 RAM Bundle $75 shipped



2. PC Power and Cooling 500W PSU (500 EPS12V). $35 shipped



3. EVGA Geforce 9600 GSO PCI-E 512mb. 2-DVI. $30 shipped.



4. BFG Geforce 8800 GT PCI-E 512mb. 2-DVI. $35 shipped.



5. ATI Radeon 9200SE, 128MB, PCI (NOT PCI-E) 2x/4x/8x, P/N 1024-HC30-E0-VT $20 shipped.



6. TP-Link C8 Router AC1750 $40 shipped.



7. HP 2013 Ultra Slim Docking Station - D9Y32UT $50 shipped.



8. HP Pavilion 15.6" WS Laptop ( not working, for parts ) 3-4 years old. Model 3165NGW. Intel I5, 1TB HDD, 12GB (8GB + 4GB Samsung) RAM, DVD-RW drive, HDMI. $100 shipped.





Non-PC MISC:



1. GB70 12V Boost HD Lithium Jump Starter $170 shipped . (I needed a smaller unit to fit in glove box).



2. Sony MiniDisc Walkman Player Model MZ-E3 - Comes with OEM headphones, AC power adapter, and OEM holding pouch. $100 shipped.



3. LOT (4) Verizon branded Blackberry Smartphones. 2-8703e and 2-9630 phones. No batteries. Fully working. Comes with holsters. Original owner. $40 shipped.



4. Motorola CP200 Radius - Two Way Radio - Frequency crystal programmable (not clear what frequency currently programmed), with charging dock, remote shoulder mic (motorola), and battery. $100 shipped.





All items ship to conUS only. Paypal preferred.