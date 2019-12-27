FS/ Outer Worlds $20

Items will be shipped by priority mail except for keys which will be sent in a PM after payment confirmation. Payment will be PayPal. Ryzen 7 2700X (bare cpu in holder) -------------------------- $129 shipped priority [SOLD] This was used for 1 week before replacing it with a 3600. ( 2 ) Outer Worlds activation Keys ----- $ 20 each 1 Bordelands 3 activation key ----------- $24 [ SOLD ] includes activation key for in game AMD Echo Device communicator. Keys activated through Epic launcher. These are the game keys not the codes to get the keys.