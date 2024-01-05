FS: Oura Ring 4

Shoganai said:



I've used them for years. It's very reliable. I don't know what your budget is, though. You can get a used one from here: https://swappa.com/listings/apple-iphone-13-mini?carrier=unlocked I've used them for years. It's very reliable. I don't know what your budget is, though. Click to expand...

Shoganai said: The only rumors I've heard is that the SE4 will be quite large. Click to expand...

Swappa is good. I'm also not afraid of FB/CL, but both of those require a lot more shopping, prep work, and dealing with the hassle of scammers. But has the major advantage of being able to inspect the merchandise before hand and pay in cash.There are multiple rumors. I think the current is basically that it will be the same dimensions/look as the XR (giving credence to your statement). There are other rumors (and perhaps hopes) that the Mini design will replace the current SE design since it's roughly the same physical dimensions as the 6/7/8/SE, just with an all screen design instead of a top/bottom + TouchID button. Obviously I'm hoping for the latter, but Apple is like you say, probably leaning towards the former. Big phones won and/or are winning. The 15 Plus is selling oodles better than the Mini ever did.I hope the Mini form factor prevails because frankly Apple could use more diversity in their size lineup. Not less.I'll hang onto the Mini for a while I think, and then after that I guess there will be no choice but to move to the "standard size" Pro, whatever that ends up being.