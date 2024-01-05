FS: Oura Ring 4

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
That’s what I have. Ty though.I’ve got a 12 mini, would that work?
I might be interested, what's your price?I’ve got a 12 mini, would that work?
The only rumors I've heard is that the SE4 will be quite large.I bought a 13 Mini in May when I knew Minis were discontinued. No regrets.
Theoretically Mini form factor will be back on SE 4. That’s what we’re all hoping for anyway.
Good luck on shopping! Free bump.
Swappa is good. I'm also not afraid of FB/CL, but both of those require a lot more shopping, prep work, and dealing with the hassle of scammers. But has the major advantage of being able to inspect the merchandise before hand and pay in cash.You can get a used one from here: https://swappa.com/listings/apple-iphone-13-mini?carrier=unlocked
I've used them for years. It's very reliable. I don't know what your budget is, though.
There are multiple rumors. I think the current is basically that it will be the same dimensions/look as the XR (giving credence to your statement). There are other rumors (and perhaps hopes) that the Mini design will replace the current SE design since it's roughly the same physical dimensions as the 6/7/8/SE, just with an all screen design instead of a top/bottom + TouchID button. Obviously I'm hoping for the latter, but Apple is like you say, probably leaning towards the former. Big phones won and/or are winning. The 15 Plus is selling oodles better than the Mini ever did.The only rumors I've heard is that the SE4 will be quite large.