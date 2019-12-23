FS: older/niche GPUs

    Hi folks, so I have been crunching BOINC projects on these cards for the last couple years. They work great but with some changes in my life I am massively decluttering my home and life from the just entirely too much computer gear I currently have.

    There are a number of Radeon 280X cards. They have especially strong FP64 compute and I was using them for that reason.
    I think there are 5 cards in total but I will need to double check. One has a single missing fan blade which is unfortunate but doesn't seem to really affect cooling. Another has a bad cooler (fan bearings) and I was in the middle of swapping that but never completed. The card itself works fine but I will sell that one cheap if you like to tinker.

    Next card is a TITAN Black 6GB. This also had the strong FP64 compute but I actually installed it into a gaming rig for my son and it holds up very well even today at 1080p. This has a full coverage water block so keep that in mind.

    Next card is a AMD FirePro S9150 16GB. Same deal, monster FP64 performance. This is a straight up compute/rendering card, it has NO video outputs. So, be aware of what you are buying, but if you are even considering I assume you know what you are dealing with here.

    I'll try to get pictures added ASAP but I'm happy to answer any questions and make a deal on pricing. I have some numbers in mind but don't be afraid to shoot me an offer. Thanks for looking!
     
    Its rules to post a price, cool stuff though!
     
