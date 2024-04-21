FS: Nvidia Titan X Pascal

A

AVT

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 8, 2008
Messages
4,834
Information

Heatware.
Payment via PayPal.
First person to send payment gets the item.
Items previously on the list and later removed are sold.
Thanks for looking!

=====

FS - all prices OBO

-----

Nvidia Titan X Pascal

IMG_5330.jpeg

Works great - original owner, used only with factory voltage, never overclocked, never used for crypto

150 shipped OBO
 
Last edited:
Logitech Bolt receiver, Keychron K3 keyboard, ASUS ROG Keris Mouse (BNIB), ASUS ROG Fusion II 300 Headset (BNIB) - all sold.
 
Logitech Unifying Receiver sold, price drop on GPU.
 
GPU still available, and I would prefer not to sell that one on other platforms - surely somebody wants it? Price is OBO, up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top