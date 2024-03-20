FS: Nvidia RTX 4080 Super Founders Edition

Hi,

This listing is for an RTX 4080 Super Founders Edition. Card was used for less than 2 hours. I got accept on a new job and have zero time to play games now. Card has bestbuy protection plan for 2 years.

https://www.heatware.com/u/98808/to

Asking 1100 OBO Shipped. Buyer needs to add paypal fees.
 
