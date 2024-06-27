Fs: Nothing for now

Heatware: 112-0-0 in 15+ years buying and seller on [H] - also have recent references

My account has 2FA activated.

Terms: All prices include shipping and full insurance, along with tracking. Fee less payment only. US48 only, no international shipping no trades.


AMD 7800X3D CPU - comes with retail box. Was water cooled and rarely used. Phenomenal gaming cpu, you know the routine.
SOLD

Sapphire 7900xtx Nitro+ Vapor X gpu - I resisted this briefly and contacted the last few people who had PM’d me. This card is now just pending payment and will be marked sold when / if payment is made.
SOLD


I ship within one business day of payment.

No holds. No trades. Thanks for looking.
 

