FS: Nintendo Switch bundle w/ Zelda, Mario Kart, Mario Odyssey, Skyrim, Xenoblade, Civ 6 + other stuff (DFW-TX)

No interest in parting out at the moment
Original Switch / Joycons
Dock & Power Adapter
Carrying Case
Zelda BOTW
Mario Kart 8
Super Mario Odyssey
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Skyrim
Civilization 6
RCM Jig (Never used!)
Mario Bluetooth Remote
Joycon Remote
Have most of the Game Cases
I haven't played on this in over 6 months, so thought I would go ahead and sell it to fund other stuff. I bought the RCM jig off ebay, but I never used it. Never found the time to mess with hacking it. This switch has never been hacked, just to clarify.
Asking $375 + Shipping. Or $375 local to DFW area in TX.
