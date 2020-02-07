FS: Nintendo Switch bundle w/ Zelda, Mario Kart, Mario Odyssey, Skyrim, Xenoblade, Civ 6 + other stuff (DFW-TX)

No interest in parting out at the moment



Original Switch / Joycons

Dock & Power Adapter

Carrying Case

Zelda BOTW

Mario Kart 8

Super Mario Odyssey

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Skyrim

Civilization 6

RCM Jig (Never used!)

Mario Bluetooth Remote

Joycon Remote

Have most of the Game Cases





I haven't played on this in over 6 months, so thought I would go ahead and sell it to fund other stuff. I bought the RCM jig off ebay, but I never used it. Never found the time to mess with hacking it. This switch has never been hacked, just to clarify.

Asking $375 + Shipping. Or $375 local to DFW area in TX.