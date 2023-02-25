FS: Nintendo Online w/ Expansion Pack Family Spots

T4rd
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Apr 8, 2009
- Messages
- 19,646
Signed up for Nintendo Online with the Expansion Pack for the and looking to subsidize it somehow.
It's $80/year for the family plan that allows up to 8 accounts, so that's $10/year per account. This gets you Nintendo online play and access to their Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, and N64 library. And also all DLC content for Mario Kart 8, Animal Crossing, and Splatoon 2. All details are here.
I just started the service today, so it's good until 25 Feb, 2024 for now.
For payment I take Paypal F&F or Zelle.
My Heatware. (43-0-0)
Spots available:
1. Mine
2. Vacant
3. Vacant
4. Vacant
5. Vacant
6. Vacant
7. Vacant
8. Vacant
It's $80/year for the family plan that allows up to 8 accounts, so that's $10/year per account. This gets you Nintendo online play and access to their Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, and N64 library. And also all DLC content for Mario Kart 8, Animal Crossing, and Splatoon 2. All details are here.
I just started the service today, so it's good until 25 Feb, 2024 for now.
For payment I take Paypal F&F or Zelle.
My Heatware. (43-0-0)
Spots available:
1. Mine
2. Vacant
3. Vacant
4. Vacant
5. Vacant
6. Vacant
7. Vacant
8. Vacant