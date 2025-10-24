  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS NIB 9950x3d

P

Putz

I have a custom title
2FA
Joined
Jul 8, 2002
Messages
5,540
Heat in sig, new in box 9950x3d

adsking 900 CAD Shipped in Canada or 620 USD Shipped (Paypal)

IMG_0234.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top