FS: NAD D3020 2 Channel Amp

FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Just Plain Mean
Bought this here in GenMay and giving GenMay first shot at it, then it will go to FSFT. Selling because I could not get the unit to be controlled by the DISH remote, and Momma does not like two remotes. Worked perfectly fine and had nice sound with my Polk R0s.

I have $180 in it. I will sell is shipped in the Upper 48 for $180. Power cord included.

D 3020 - Hybrid Digital DAC Amplifier / Spec PDF

Featuring inputs for both digital and analogue sources, the D 3020 is incredibly adaptable when it comes to integrating with one’s home audio system. Thanks to its Bluetooth capability, the D 3020 can stream music from any mobile devices.

PXL_20240307_190522425.jpg PXL_20240307_190528834.jpg PXL_20240307_190533952.jpg PXL_20240307_190544224.jpg PXL_20240307_190600277.jpg PXL_20240307_190607260.jpg PXL_20240307_190624926.jpg PXL_20240307_190637260.jpg PXL_20240307_190644404.jpg Untitled.png
 
Nice amp at a very good price. I have a newer version driving B&W 303s.
 
