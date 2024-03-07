FS: NAD D3020 2 Channel Amp

FrgMstr
Bought this here in GenMay and giving GenMay first shot at it, then it will go to FSFT. Selling because I could not get the unit to be controlled by the DISH remote, and Momma does not like two remotes. Worked perfectly fine and had nice sound with my Polk R0s.
I have $180 in it. I will sell is shipped in the Upper 48 for $180. Power cord included.
D 3020 - Hybrid Digital DAC Amplifier / Spec PDF
Featuring inputs for both digital and analogue sources, the D 3020 is incredibly adaptable when it comes to integrating with one’s home audio system. Thanks to its Bluetooth capability, the D 3020 can stream music from any mobile devices.
