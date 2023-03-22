FS: MSI x570 ACE motherboard, G.Skill 4266 32GB DDR4 B-Die

MSI X570 ACE motherboardcomes with retail box and accessories including wi-fi antenna. Bios supports 5800x3d cpus. Never did any crazy overclocking on it.G.Skill 4266 CL17 DDR4 32GB (2x16)This is dual rank memory kit that uses samsung b-die ics. I ran it at 3800 cl 16 with my 5800x3d it could proably do 3800 cl14 but i never tried. They would be good for any intel 10th - 13thgen ddr4 build also.From what i've researched online, these can run tighter timings at daily frequencies compared to hynix or micron based kits.Heatware in my sig.