FS: MSI x570 ACE motherboard, G.Skill 4266 32GB DDR4 B-Die

xSneak

Gawd
Joined
Dec 30, 2013
Messages
528
MSI X570 ACE motherboard $230 shipped

comes with retail box and accessories including wi-fi antenna. Bios supports 5800x3d cpus. Never did any crazy overclocking on it.

G.Skill 4266 CL17 DDR4 32GB (2x16) $200 shipped
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/299/1594280126/F4-4266C17D-32GTRGB
This is dual rank memory kit that uses samsung b-die ics. I ran it at 3800 cl 16 with my 5800x3d it could proably do 3800 cl14 but i never tried. They would be good for any intel 10th - 13thgen ddr4 build also.
From what i've researched online, these can run tighter timings at daily frequencies compared to hynix or micron based kits.

Heatware in my sig.
 

