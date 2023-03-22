FS: MSI x570 ACE motherboard, G.Skill 4266 32GB DDR4 B-Die

MSI X570 ACE motherboard $230 shipped
comes with retail box and accessories including wi-fi antenna. Bios supports 5800x3d cpus. Never did any crazy overclocking on it.
G.Skill 4266 CL17 DDR4 32GB (2x16) $200 shipped
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/299/1594280126/F4-4266C17D-32GTRGB
This is dual rank memory kit that uses samsung b-die ics. I ran it at 3800 cl 16 with my 5800x3d it could proably do 3800 cl14 but i never tried. They would be good for any intel 10th - 13thgen ddr4 build also.
From what i've researched online, these can run tighter timings at daily frequencies compared to hynix or micron based kits.
Heatware in my sig.
comes with retail box and accessories including wi-fi antenna. Bios supports 5800x3d cpus. Never did any crazy overclocking on it.
G.Skill 4266 CL17 DDR4 32GB (2x16) $200 shipped
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/299/1594280126/F4-4266C17D-32GTRGB
This is dual rank memory kit that uses samsung b-die ics. I ran it at 3800 cl 16 with my 5800x3d it could proably do 3800 cl14 but i never tried. They would be good for any intel 10th - 13thgen ddr4 build also.
From what i've researched online, these can run tighter timings at daily frequencies compared to hynix or micron based kits.
Heatware in my sig.
Attachments
-
PXL_20230318_071814617.jpg615.4 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230318_071823557.jpg530.9 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230318_071849021.jpg631.9 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230318_071945632.jpg449 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230318_071404807.jpg353 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230318_071610024.jpg329.5 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230318_071432004.jpg369.2 KB · Views: 0
-
ZenTimings_Screenshot.png33 KB · Views: 0