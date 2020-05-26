FS: MSI TRIO 2080 SUPER

Bought this card about the same time we had our son.. bad idea.. I rarely get to use it other than to look at how pretty it is. I won't even remove it from the case if I don't get it sold I might as well keep it. I would rather have the money to put towards some kids toys. I take very good care of everything I own and keep every single box. The card is perfect. Zero problems and when I actually did get to use it ran like a dream.. cool and quiet. My price is firm as I am taking a hit already.



$550 shipped Firm.



Thanks for looking!