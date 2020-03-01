FS: MSI Duke 1080ti

MSI Duke 1080ti. I picked it up from here about 6 months ago. I ran it with an NZXT G10 and Corsair H55. This card is great for aftermarket coolers, the vrm and memory cooling is separate from the core heatsink. You can replace the core heatsink and still keep the stock vrm and memory cooling in place. If what I have read is correct about the build date following the B in the serial number the card was built Oct 2017 and would still be under warranty until Oct 2020.$400 shipped in the US.