FS MSI AM 5 MB

N

natej315

Gawd
Joined
Feb 16, 2005
Messages
839
I would like to advertise my MSI B650 AM5 motherboard is for sale
still under warrenty was purchased this year nothing wrong with it but I could not get MSI to get back to about what was wrong with the board I RMA'D
so I took my PC apart and put that one back in and yes the one I am selling works fine!!

$160 shipped?

LMK if you have any questions
Thanks!
 

Attachments

  • 20250901_085619.jpg
    20250901_085619.jpg
    666.4 KB · Views: 0
