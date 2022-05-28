FS: Microsoft Surface Pro 3 / 4

HEATWARE: kyang357
  • USPS / UPS shipping within USA
  • Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S (invoice)
For Sale:

I have Microsoft Surface tablets that are retired from a education environment. I would grade them a "B/B+." The shiny circle on the back is where the logo went.

  • Fresh Windows 10 Pro imstall + charger + type cover
  • No guarantees on battery life (they do hold a charge)
  • Prices include shipping

ModelAvailablePrice
Surface Pro 31$60
Surface Pro 4 17242$75
Surface Pro 5 17960$130

Surface Pro 3
  • i5-4300U, 4gb, 128gb
Surface Pro 4
  • i5-6300U, 4gb, 128gb
Surface Pro 5
  • i5-7300U, 4gb, 128gb
PXL_20221224_180330212.jpg
PXL_20221224_180600952.jpg
 

SamirD said:
Do you have a link to the exact specs of each? I've found some specs, but I can't tell if it's for these or not. :(
Click to expand...
Nope, it's very confusing. I just looked at few and assumed they are all the same. Some might even have more memory but all the storage are the same. Some have backlit keyboard. :D
 
updated inventory, found 2 sp5. none are 8gb ram.

EDIT: I have 9 0 SP4 with defective/broken/unresponsive touchscreen. They function like a laptop now. If you want them, $40 each shipped. You won't be needing a surface pen for these.

Also, have 10 0 SP4 with minor screen burn/dead pixels. $40 each shipped. No surface pen either.
 

SunnyD

SunnyD

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 6, 2004
Messages
3,249
watching this thread - in the middle of moving but once I get settled if you have any left I might hit you up
 
