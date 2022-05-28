FS: Microsoft Surface Pro 3 / 4

HEATWARE: kyang357
I have Microsoft Surface tablets that are retired from a education environment. I would grade them a "B/B+." The shiny circle on the back is where the logo went.
Surface Pro 3
- USPS / UPS shipping within USA
- Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S (invoice)
For Sale:
- Fresh Windows 10 Pro imstall + charger + type cover
- No guarantees on battery life (they do hold a charge)
- Prices include shipping
|Model
|Available
|Price
|Surface Pro 3
|1
|$60
|Surface Pro 4 1724
|2
|$75
|Surface Pro 5 1796
|0
|$130
- i5-4300U, 4gb, 128gb
- i5-6300U, 4gb, 128gb
- i5-7300U, 4gb, 128gb
