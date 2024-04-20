FS: Makergear m2 Dual head 3d printer

fantome2024

May 22, 2007
1,144
Hey all selling this for 400.00 shipped in the United States. Getting out of the 3d printer game and havent used this in about a year. (moving on the cnc)

Here is a stock picture of it, will be happy to take pics if needed. Has always worked well for me just zero use currently. I use blue masking tape of adhesion instead of the sheets they provide had much better success.

makergear m2 dual.jpg
 
