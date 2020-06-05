FS: Mac Mini's

All are used, but in good working order. They come from an office setting and have been wiped.
(3) 2012 Mac Mini's with i7 16GB Ram and 1.28TB SSHD - $200 shipped CONUS per unit
(1) 2012 Mac Mini with i7 16GB Ram and 480GB SSD - $225 shipped CONUS
(1) 2014 i5 with 4GB Ram and 500GB HD - $150 shipped CONUS
Prefer Paypal. Heat here: https://www.heatware.com/u/40677/to
(3) 2012 Mac Mini's with i7 16GB Ram and 1.28TB SSHD - $200 shipped CONUS per unit
(1) 2012 Mac Mini with i7 16GB Ram and 480GB SSD - $225 shipped CONUS
(1) 2014 i5 with 4GB Ram and 500GB HD - $150 shipped CONUS
Prefer Paypal. Heat here: https://www.heatware.com/u/40677/to